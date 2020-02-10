Trump Administration to Slash Environmental Agency Funding by 26% - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration proposes slashing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding by 26 percent to $6.7 billion in 2021, the administration's congressional budget request revealed on Monday.

"The President's 2021 Budget requests $6.7 billion for EPA, a $2.

4 billion or 26-percent decrease from the 2020 enacted level," the document said.

The White House explained that the budget would eliminate almost 50 "wasteful" programs that are outside of EPA's core mission or duplicative of other efforts. Among them are beach monitoring programs, which, according to the US Administration, can continue to be implemented at the local level.