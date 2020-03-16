UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration To Support US Economy With $800Bln In Fiscal Measures - Kudlow

Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Trump Administration to Support US Economy With $800Bln in Fiscal Measures - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Fiscal measures proposed by the Trump administration will support the US economy with over $800 billion amid the coronavirus outbreak, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

"We have these fiscal measures out, very powerful...

The sum total is well over $800 billion from our part," Kudlow told the Fox news. "These measures will, I think, help mitigate the economic risks and challenges in front of us."

He specifically mentioned the payroll tax holiday among measures meant to provide middle class households and small businesses with "a lot of cash and liquidity."

