Trump Administration Told Fed To Modify Loans To Help Oil Companies - Energy Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:16 PM

Trump Administration Told Fed to Modify Loans to Help Oil Companies - Energy Secretary

The Trump administration asked the Federal Reserve to modify its Main Street Lending Program so that more US oil drillers qualify for loans meant for mid-sized firms being rescued from coronavirus (COVID-19)-induced hardships, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Bloomberg TV

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Trump administration asked the Federal Reserve to modify its Main Street Lending Program so that more US oil drillers qualify for loans meant for mid-sized firms being rescued from coronavirus (COVID-19)-induced hardships, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Bloomberg TV.

The Energy Department was asked to "evaluate programs that were passed by the Congress and ensure that there is access for these energy industries to those programs. And that's what we've done," Brouillette said on Tuesday.

The US Treasury worked very closely with the Federal Reserve to adjust the lending program to enable the eligibility of energy companies, Brouillette.

Oil companies have been among the worst hit by the pandemic, which has driven global oil demand down by about 30 percent and nearly halved US crude prices.

The Fed, which announced the lending program on May 1, said in an earlier comment that it did not tweak the lending program to make it compatible for oil companies because, by law, it is not supposed to target specific sectors.

Even so, the central bank's expansion of its key virus-related loan program to allow larger, more heavily-indebted companies to qualify for lending that they can use to pay off prior loans appeared to accommodate the modifications sought by the oil lobby, lawmakers in Congress said.

