Trump Administration Urges Rapid Stimulus Approval As Economy Tanks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:57 AM

Amid growing evidence of the damage inflicted on the US economy by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is urging Congress to pass a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package immediately

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Amid growing evidence of the damage inflicted on the US economy by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is urging Congress to pass a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package immediately.

Many economists now say the United States is already in a deep recession, and the latest economic data show a surge in layoffs and manufacturing shutdowns rippling across the country as the government clamps down on gatherings and calls for strict social distancing to stop the virus from spreading further.

The US has recorded 10,755 cases of new coronavirus infection, 154 of them fatal. But authorities expect the number to rise steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.

Forecasts now show the world's largest economy will crater, contracting between 12 to 14 percent in the April-June period.

President Donald Trump has pledged to "go big" to support the economy, and his administration has eschewed the traditional Republican aversion to debt and deficits.

"This is an unprecedented situation where, for good reason, the government has instructed major parts of the economy to close down so that we can win this fight against this virus," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network.

He said the government had "no problem issuing more debt," and since the Federal Reserve has taken its benchmark lending rate to zero, "we are going to take advantage of lower interest rates." The fate of the bill in the Republican-controlled Senate is uncertain. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday legislators will continue working until the measure including a provision to give cash to individuals, is approved.

"It's not an ordinary policy, but this is no ordinary time," he said on the Senate floor. "The American people need help, and they need it fast." But not all his fellow Republicans appear to be onboard, with some reportedly opposed to direct payments.

Amid the continued uncertainty over the virus and how soon the government stimulus will be deployed, data has shown surging layoffs especially in the hotel and travel industry, a spike in workers applying for unemployment insurance, a collapse in manufacturing and a freeze falling over the hot housing market.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's monthly survey of manufacturing showed activity "fell precipitously this month" with the index plunging from a three-year high of 36.7 to -12.7, its lowest reading since July 2012 and the biggest one month drop on record.

