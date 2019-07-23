UrduPoint.com
Trump Agrees To Telecom Chiefs' Request For Timely Licensing Decisions On Sales To Huawei

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:57 AM

Trump Agrees to Telecom Chiefs' Request for Timely Licensing Decisions on Sales to Huawei

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a request from major telecommunication companies for his administration to make timely licensing decisions on restricting US sales to Huawei, the White House said in statemen

"WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has agreed to a request from major telecommunication companies for his administration to make timely licensing decisions on restricting US sales to Huawei, the White House said in statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with CEOs from seven major telecom companies...The CEOs expressed strong support of the President's policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei," the White House said on Monday. "They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the President agreed."

Trump met with the chief executive officers of Google, Qualcom, Micron, Western Digital Corporation, Cisco, Intel, and Broadcom, the release noted.

Trump and the chief executives also discussed unfair international trade practices and 5G technology innovation, the release said.

While Huawei has said that it seeks to participate in the development of cutting-edge 5G networks abroad, the United States and a number of countries have pointed to the company CEO's ties to the Chinese government and alleged that Beijing could use Huawei's equipment to spy on users abroad.

The US government, which has also prohibited the use of Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE's equipment, has called on its allies to exclude Huawei from developing 5G networks. Australia and New Zealand have already banned Huawei from taking part in Huawei's 5G projects.

Huawei has rejected the allegations and the tech giant has said the restrictions could affect the company's ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the globe.

