Trump Announces Serbia, Kosovo Agreed To Economic Normalization - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Trump Announces Serbia, Kosovo Agreed to Economic Normalization - White House

US President Donald Trump has announced that after the two-days talks in Washington Serbia and Kosovo's leaders have agreed to economic normalization, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced that after the two-days talks in Washington Serbia and Kosovo's leaders have agreed to economic normalization, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday.

"President @realDonaldTrump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to economic normalization," Deere said in a tweet. "Another historic agreement reached by this President to make the world a more peaceful, prosperous place."

