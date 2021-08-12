Trump Appeals Court Ruling to Hand Over Some Tax Records to US Lawmakers - Filing

UrduPoint.com

Former US President Donald Trump submitted an appeal on Thursday to a ruling by a district court judge on Wednesday that authorized members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to access some of his tax records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump submitted an appeal on Thursday to a ruling by a district court judge on Wednesday that authorized members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to access some of his tax records.

The appeal was sent to the DC Circuit of the US Court of Appeals on behalf of Trump himself, as well as the Trump Organization, Inc. and LLC, the Trump Corporation, DJT Holdings LLC, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and Trump Old Post Office LLC.

