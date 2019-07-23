Trump Applauds US House, Senate Leaders for Agreeing on 2-Year Budget, Debt Ceiling Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump applauded the compromise reached by Republican and Democrat leaders in both houses of Congress on a two year budget agreement and Federal debt ceiling that lacks any poison pills.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Monday in a Twitter message.

"This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!"

Earlier, congressional leaders announced that a compromise had been reached to increase spending limits.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal will increase spending by $320 billion above the limits set in 2011, which is $30 billion less than the Democrats wanted but only half the $150 billion in savings Trump hoped for.