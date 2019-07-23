UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Applauds US House, Senate Leaders For Agreeing On 2-Year Budget, Debt Ceiling Deal

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Trump Applauds US House, Senate Leaders for Agreeing on 2-Year Budget, Debt Ceiling Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump applauded the compromise reached by Republican and Democrat leaders in both houses of Congress on a two year budget agreement and Federal debt ceiling that lacks any poison pills.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Monday in a Twitter message.

"This was a real compromise in order to give another big victory to our Great Military and Vets!"

Earlier, congressional leaders announced that a compromise had been reached to increase spending limits.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal will increase spending by $320 billion above the limits set in 2011, which is $30 billion less than the Democrats wanted but only half the $150 billion in savings Trump hoped for.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Budget Twitter Trump Nancy Democrats Congress Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

4 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

4 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

4 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

4 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

3 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.