Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block House Subpoenas Requesting Financial Records - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block subpoenas issued by House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One in order to obtain his financial records, court documents revealed.

Trump's lawyers argue in the court documents that the subpoenas target Trump's private affairs that occurred before he became US president and that the subpoenas raise "profound separation-of-powers concerns."

"Applicants respectfully ask the Court to recall and stay the Second Circuit's mandate pending the filing and disposition of Applicants' petition for certiorari," the court document said on Friday. "Because 'compliance with the three subpoenas; has only been 'stayed for seven days to afford Appellants an opportunity to apply to the Supreme Court or a Justice thereof for an extension of the say'.

..Applicants also respectfully ask the Court to administratively recall and stay issuance of the mandate pending disposition of this Application by December 10."

The House Intelligence and Financial Services committees issued the subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

On Thursday, Trump requested the Supreme Court also block House subpoenas issued to his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA in order to turnover his tax records to the Manhattan district attorney.