Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Partners Signs LOI With Pakistan Crypto Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial partners signs LOI with Pakistan Crypto Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) World Liberty Financial (WLF) — the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by the U.S. President Donald Trump — has signed a landmark Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) to accelerate blockchain innovation, stablecoin adoption, and decentralized finance (DeFi) integration across Pakistan.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here Sunday, the WLF delegation, including Zachary Folkman, Zachary Witkoff (son of Steve Witkoff who’s the United States Special Envoy to the middle East), and Chase Herro, met with Pakistan’s leadership including the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Information and Minister of Defence to formalize cooperation, marking a major step toward positioning Pakistan as a global leader in the digital finance revolution.

World Liberty Financial is backed by the Trump family, including President Donald Trump and his sons — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump.

President Trump has personally endorsed WLF through his statements on social media platform, Twitter (X), the statement added. In his tweet in September 2024, Trump referred to the launch of the platform whitelist as a ‘historic moment’.

