Trump Blames Short Sellers for Oil Price Crash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters he expects WTI oil prices to rebound to $25-28 a barrel within a month after turning negative for the first time in history.

"Much of it has to do with short sellers.

If you look a month into the future, I think it is $25 or $28 a barrel," Trump said at a daily briefing on Monday. "If you take look at it, you will see it is more of a financial thing than an oil situation... It's largely a financial squeeze."