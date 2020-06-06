UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls US Jobs Rebound 'Greatest Comeback' That Even Billionaire Buffett Got Wrong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Trump Calls US Jobs Rebound 'Greatest Comeback' That Even Billionaire Buffett Got Wrong

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised the rebound in US employment during the month of May as "the greatest comeback" as well as the "greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows" that even the legendary stock market investor and billionaire Warren Buffett made

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday praised the rebound in US employment during the month of May as "the greatest comeback" as well as the "greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows" that even the legendary stock market investor and billionaire Warren Buffett made.

"They said it will be nine million job losses, but instead we had nearly three million job gains and some wondered if it was a typo," Trump told a media briefing at the White House. "This shows even somebody like Warren Buffett .

.. makes mistakes. I think it was probably the greatest miscalculation in the history of business shows."

Earlier on Friday, the US Labor Department said that 2.5 million Americans re-entered the workforce in May, confounding economists on television talk shows who had predicted a job loss of 8 million.

Buffett famously issued a downgrade of US conglomerate General Electric in May, sending its shares diving as the group's aviation business indicated it would cut as many as 13,000 jobs this year due to the effects of the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business White House Trump Job May Market Media TV Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

46 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

46 minutes ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

2 hours ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

2 hours ago

Leather manufacturer exports increase 3.46%

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.