Trump Congratulates US Public for Stock Market Record, Vaccine Development

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing on Tuesday thanked his administration and the US public for the Dow Jones Industrial Average index crossing a historic 30,000 point level for the first time and for the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I'm very thrilled with what's happened on the vaccine front, it's been absolutely incredible," Trump said. "The stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken that number, that's a sacred number. I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration, they work so hard, and most importantly I want to thank the people of our country because there are no people like you.

"

Trump concluded his brief remarks without taking any questions from the press.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average exceeded 30,000 points for the first time based on optimism regarding the coronavirus vaccine trials and the White House's consent to the transition of presumed President-elect Joe Biden.

The Dow was up 1.4 percent at 30,012 points on the New York Stock Exchange at 11:41 a.m. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, also rose 1.4 percent to 3,628. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of US tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, rose almost 1 percent to 11,992.