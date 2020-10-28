Trump Considers Executive Order to Highlight Economic Benefits From Fracking - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump might soon issue an executive order that would mandate an economic analysis of fracking in the United States in order to show its benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing senior US administration officials.

The analysis would detail the positive impact fracking has on the United States' economy and trade, the report said, adding that the executive order would also seek to expand the use of fracking.

Moreover, the report said the analysis would highlight potential consequences if fracking is banned in the country.

The report said the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to the US administration officials, no final decision has been made on whether to issue the order.

Trump has been a strong supporter of the oil industry in the United States. This election year he has criticized his Democratic rival Joe Biden of wanting to ban fracking.

In the last presidential debate, Biden said he would not ban fracking if elected, but later mentioned he would eventually like to make a transition from the oil industry to clean energy production.