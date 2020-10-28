UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Considers Executive Order To Highlight Economic Benefits From Fracking - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Considers Executive Order to Highlight Economic Benefits From Fracking - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump might soon issue an executive order that would mandate an economic analysis of fracking in the United States in order to show its benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing senior US administration officials.

The analysis would detail the positive impact fracking has on the United States' economy and trade, the report said, adding that the executive order would also seek to expand the use of fracking.

Moreover, the report said the analysis would highlight potential consequences if fracking is banned in the country.

The report said the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to the US administration officials, no final decision has been made on whether to issue the order.

Trump has been a strong supporter of the oil industry in the United States. This election year he has criticized his Democratic rival Joe Biden of wanting to ban fracking.

In the last presidential debate, Biden said he would not ban fracking if elected, but later mentioned he would eventually like to make a transition from the oil industry to clean energy production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election White House Oil Trump United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

1 minute ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s creative district extends support to Leb ..

2 hours ago

FIFA&#039;s chief tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED7 bn driven by property sector

2 hours ago

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.