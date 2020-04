Trump Discussing Oil Deal With Putin, King Salman - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump is discussing an oil deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Assistant to the President Dan Scavino said in a statement.

