Trump Downplays Oil Plunge, Eyes Its Rebound

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump downplayed an unprecedented oil nosedive into a negative price territory as a brief speculation phenomenon and predicted a rebound to $25-28 per barrel with further surges contingent on the global economy reopening after a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Monday, the price of West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in May fell into negative territory for the first time in history, meaning that investors would theoretically pay people to cart away excess supply. WTI finished at around negative $37 per barrel.

"Much of it has to do with short sellers. If you look a month into the future, I think it is $25 or $28 a barrel," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. "If you take look at it, you will see it is more of a financial thing than an oil situation... It's largely a financial squeeze."

Trump indicated that he sees no need for additional OPEC+ output cuts which were agreed on at 10 million barrels per day but, as the President continues to insist, may withdraw from the stagnant market 15-20 million barrels.

"We have already done that. Saudi Arabia is cutting back, Russia is cutting back, Mexico is cutting back, the OPEC+... is cutting back," Trump said. "The problem is no one is driving a car anywhere in the world, essentially 184 nations, factories are closed, businesses are closed. We really had a lot of energy to start with, oil in particular. And than all of a sudden it lost 40-50 percent of the market. It just stopped."

As American oil-producing states continue to debate output restrictions, Trump reiterated his intention to help the market with adding up to 75 million barrels to national strategic reserves and urged the Congress to authorize the purchase. In the absence of the go-ahead the Administration plans to allow companies to rent storage space.

Trump also said his administration will look into halting oil imports from Saudi Arabia after prices hit historic lows. "We'll look at it," he said when asked if Saudi oil shipments to the US maybe blocked.

