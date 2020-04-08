UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Expects Congress To Approve $250Bln For Small Businesses This Week - Mnuchin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trump Expects Congress to Approve $250Bln for Small Businesses This Week - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Trump administration expects Congress to approve an additional $250 billion to support small business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"I had the opportunity this morning to speak to Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Kevin McCarthy. I urged them at the President's request that they get us another $250 billion approved," Mnuchin said on Tuesday. "We look forward to the Senate passing that on Thursday, and the House passing that on Friday."

The rescue package aims to help continue paying wages to employees of US small businesses forced to close during the pandemic.

The money would presumably be included in the fourth pandemic rescue package now under consideration by Congress.

The third package, the $2 trillion CARES Act, included of $377 billion relief for small businesses, most of which was earmarked for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) which provides government backed loans that are converted to grants if used by business owners to pay wages to furloughed workers.

Banks and other financial institutions have already begun distributing the money to small business applicants, according to administration officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, Democrats in the US Senate wrote to Mnuchin asking that a portion of the PPP funds be designated for non-traditional lenders such as community development organizations that serve minority business owners in low-income neighborhoods, where surveys show a lack of trust in commercial banks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Business Minority Trump Nancy Money Democrats Congress Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

45 minutes ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

2 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

2 hours ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

3 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.