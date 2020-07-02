Trump Hails US June Jobs Numbers, Bets on Strong Economy in Time for Re-Election Bid

President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the near 5 million US jobs created in June despite the continued negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying he believed the job gains will put the economy on a strong footing in time for his reelection bid in November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the near 5 million US jobs created in June despite the continued negative impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying he believed the job gains will put the economy on a strong footing in time for his reelection bid in November.

The Labor Department announced earlier in the day that the US economy added 4.8 million jobs last month, on top of the 2.5 million created in May.

"The economy is roaring back, we're putting out the flames of fire," Trump told a news conference at the White House. "It will be a third quarter the likes of which nobody has ever seen before in my opinion, and the good thing is the numbers will be coming out just prior to the election.

"

Trump said the June employment numbers represent a record rebound after the loss of more than 20 million jobs in the March-April period during the height of the pandemic and "came through despite the trials and tribulations that we read about every night, much of it totally fake news, unfortunately".

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09.

Despite all 50 states in the United States having reopened most of their economies from the novel coronavirus-induced lockdowns and other restrictive measures, some economists still warn of a possibility the economy may enter a recession.