UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Has Powers To Declare National Emergency To Make US Companies Leave China - Mnuchin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

Trump Has Powers to Declare National Emergency to Make US Companies Leave China - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump may be entitled to order US companies to leave China if a national emergency is declared, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Trump said on Twitter he was "ordering" US companies to start looking for alternatives to China, urging them to relocate production to the United States.

"He has not yet declared a national emergency. He could declare a national emergency. ... He does have those authorities, and if for whatever reason he decides to do that in the future to use those, we will clarify how exactly he uses those," Mnuchin told journalists, commenting on Trump's tweet and the possibility of such scenario.

Explaining the president's tweet, Mnuchin suggested that he had in mind his desire to guarantee that in a protracted trade war, US companies would not run into problems and would quietly leave China.

He noted that Trump is successfully using his authority in resolving certain issues with Mexico, for example the construction of a border wall to combat the penetration of illegal migrants into the United States. To start the construction, Trump declared a national emergency, which allowed him to get the necessary funding bypassing Congress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Twitter Trump United States Mexico May Border Congress Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

4 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

4 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

6 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

6 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.