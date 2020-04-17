UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines, Says Some States Can Reopen 'Literally Tomorrow'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:50 AM

Trump Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines, Says Some States Can Reopen 'Literally Tomorrow'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced new COVID-19 guidelines states can follow to reopen the American economy, which he believes some will be able to do as early as Friday.

Trump said the plan outlines three phases in restoring the American economy and can be tailored by governors to their state's needs.

"You are talking about those states that are in great shape already? They will be able to go literally tomorrow," Trump said at a White House briefing on Thursday. "We have very different states. If you look at Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, it's a lot different from New York."

However, White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Anthony Fauci said some areas in the United States "almost" meet the criteria for reopening.

Trump added that the new approach moves from blanket shutdowns to isolating only vulnerable populations.

Moreover, Trump said the United States will continue to expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Trump said at the beginning of the briefing that the United States has already passed its peak of new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States must be vigilant to prevent viruses from entering the United States from abroad, Trump said.

The US president said the goal of his administration is to be able to respond to future outbreaks "rapidly."

As of Thursday evening, the United States has more than 658,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 32,100 deaths caused by the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump Montana New York United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

3 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

3 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

3 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

3 hours ago

G20 ministers say overcoming COVID-19 &#039;urgent ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.