Trump Loses Tax Returns Appeal, Wins Time For Supreme Court Challenge - Appellate Court

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

A US federal appellate court denied President Donald Trump's bid to protect his tax returns from a grand jury subpoena, but blocked enforcement of the order by New York City District Attorney Cyrus Vance pending an appeal to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A US Federal appellate court denied President Donald Trump's bid to protect his tax returns from a grand jury subpoena, but blocked enforcement of the order by New York City District Attorney Cyrus Vance pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

"We have considered all of the President's remaining contentions on appeal and have found in them no basis for reversal," a three judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said in a unanimous ruling.

Trump contended that an August 2019 Grand Jury subpoena seeking years of tax returns from the president's accounting form, Mazars USA, was overly broad and issued in bad faith, but the appellate court ruling said "the claim of overbreadth is not plausibly alleged.

"

By upholding a lower court ruling, the decision marked the second rejection of a request by Trump to block access to his tax returns. Vance is seeking Trump's tax filings dating back to 2011.

The Supreme Court this summer rejected Trump's earlier request, claiming that his position as president did not shield him from complying with the subpoena.

In Wednesday's ruling, the court said, "should the President seek interim relief from the Supreme Court ... the District Attorney would 'forbear enforcement of the Mazars subpoena until a decision is issued by the Supreme Court.'"

Trump's lawyers plan to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, according to media reports.

