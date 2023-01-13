UrduPoint.com

Trump Organization Fined $1.6Mln For Tax Fraud - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Trump Organization Fined $1.6Mln for Tax Fraud - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A New York court sentenced the Trump Organization to the maximum possible fine of $1.6 million on Friday for a long-running tax fraud scheme, NBC reported.

The scheme "awarded high-level executives with lavish perks and compensation while intentionally concealing the benefits from the taxing authorities to avoid paying taxes," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said after the verdict, as quoted by NBC.

The subsidiaries Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were convicted on all charges last month for a tax fraud scheme spanning 15 years. These included 17 counts, including for criminal tax fraud, conspiracy, and falsification of business records.

The only person charged was former CEO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and became the prosecution's top witness. He was sentenced earlier this week to five months in jail.

More Stories From Business

