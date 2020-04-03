UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Organization, Hit By Virus, Tries To Delay Loan Payments: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:59 AM

Trump Organization, hit by virus, tries to delay loan payments: report

US President Donald Trump's family company is asking creditors such as Deutsche Bank if it can delay loan payments as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic deepens, The New York Times reported Thursday

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):US President Donald Trump's family company is asking creditors such as Deutsche Bank if it can delay loan payments as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic deepens, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Trump Organization, the conglomerate of companies created by Trump and now run by his sons, is, like many others, losing money as the restrictions put in place to lessen the spread of deadly COVID-19 bring the US to a grinding halt.

The New York Times said the Trump Organization contacted Deutsche Bank, seen as the only major lender willing to do business with the company, at the end of March to ask about extending some repayment deadlines.

"These days, everybody is working together," Trump's son Eric, the Organization's executive vice president, said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Tenants are working with landlords, landlords are working with banks. The whole world is working together as we fight through this pandemic," the statement continued.

The Trump Organization still owes Deutsche Bank several hundred million dollars, according to the Times.

The group, whose main business is real estate development, also contacted Palm Beach County to see if it could suspend rent payments on land occupied by the Trump International Golf Club, a 27-hole course and clubhouse on more than 120 hectares.

Negotiations have so far not led to any change in the financial conditions of the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr took over the organization after their father's inauguration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Business Company Rent Trump New York Money March Deutsche Bank Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Khan exposes ruling BJP leader’s approach of ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: US says small business aid will start ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches ..

42 minutes ago

ADB warns global cost of virus could top $4 trilli ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.