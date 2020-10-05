UrduPoint.com
Trump Permits Energy Company To Transport More Petroleum Products Across US-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) President Donald Trump on Monday approved a permit that will allow NuStar Logistics to transport more petroleum products through a pipeline that runs under the Rio Grande between the United States and Mexico.

In 2003, the US granted the company, a subsidiary of Nustar Energy, permission to transport up to 32,400 bpd of LPG through the Dos Laredos Pipeline on the US-Mexico border. In 2017, NuStar was allowed to ship another 24,000 bpd of refined petroleum products.

"Permission is hereby granted to the permittee [NuStar Logistics] to operate and maintain existing pipeline Border facilities... near Laredo, Texas for the transport between the United States and Mexico of all hydrocarbons and petroleum products of every description, refined or unrefined," the release said.

The new permit allows the company to transport crude oil, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas liquids, jet fuel, gasoline, kerosene, and diesel, but not natural gas.

The Dos Laredos Pipeline connects the NuStar terminal in Laredo, Texas with a terminal in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. The US side consists of approximately 10.6 miles of pipeline while the Mexican portion includes approximately 0.93 miles of pipeline, according to the US State Department.

