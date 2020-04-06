UrduPoint.com
Trump Ready To Introduce 'Very Substantial Tariffs' On Oil Imports To Protect Industry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he will introduce 'very substantial tariffs' on foreign oil if the oil price stays at the current level, in order to protect the US energy industry.

"If the oil price stays the way it is ...

I would do tariffs, very substantial tariffs, because we are independent now we have our own oil, and if I did the tariffs, we essentially would be saying we don't want foreign oil ... and that would help save an industry," Trump said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing.

On Saturday, Trump said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was destroying itself and that he was ready to impose tariffs on foreign oil if it was required to protect the US energy business.

