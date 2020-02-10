Trump Requests $205Mln to Advance Transition of Power in Venezuela - Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $205 million in fiscal year 2021 to facilitate a change of government in Venezuela, the Department of State said in a budget proposal document on Monday.

"Supports Partners in the Western Hemisphere: Provides $205 million to advance the transition in Venezuela, including the rebuilding of democratic institutions, and addresses urgent health and agriculture needs," the document said.

Venezuela has experienced a prolonged economic-political crisis, which has intensified since January of 2018 when then opposition-controlled National Assembly head Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela. Actual President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of seeking to force another government in Venezuela that will enable it to claim the country's vast natural resources.