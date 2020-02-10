Trump Requests $4.8 Trillion In 2021 Budget, $740Bln For Defense Spending - White House
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $4.8 trillion in its draft budget for fiscal year 2021, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in its budget proposal released on Monday.
The proposal reveals that of the $4.8 trillion, the Trump administration seeks $740.5 billion for national defense spending.