Trump Requests $4.8 Trillion In 2021 Budget, $740Bln For Defense Spending - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Requests $4.8 Trillion in 2021 Budget, $740Bln for Defense Spending - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Trump administration is requesting $4.8 trillion in its draft budget for fiscal year 2021, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in its budget proposal released on Monday.

The proposal reveals that of the $4.8 trillion, the Trump administration seeks $740.5 billion for national defense spending.

The administration is also requesting $20.

3 billion to strengthen the United States' missile defense programs for fiscal year 2021, the document said. It also requests $3.2 billion to fund hypersonic weapons development programs, which is a boost of nearly $500 million compared to 2020, the document added.

In addition, the document said the administration is requesting more than $700 million to counter Russian influence worldwide.

The administration also seeks about $2 billion to build new border wall on the US-Mexico border, the document said.

