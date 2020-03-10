Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Energy Markets - White House

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss global energy markets after the kingdom slashed crude prices, sending oil prices plummeting, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss global energy markets after the kingdom slashed crude prices, sending oil prices plummeting, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The President and the Crown Prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues," the statement said.