UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Energy Markets - White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Energy Markets - White House

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss global energy markets after the kingdom slashed crude prices, sending oil prices plummeting, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss global energy markets after the kingdom slashed crude prices, sending oil prices plummeting, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The President and the Crown Prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues," the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia Market

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

8 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

34 minutes ago

Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, ..

59 minutes ago

China&#039;s Xi vows to win war against COVID-19

1 hour ago

Commissioner Multan imposes ban on transfer of rev ..

1 minute ago

Court issues 'robkar' for release of Abdul Ghani M ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.