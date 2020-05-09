Trump, Saudi King Agree on Importance of Stability in Global Energy Markets - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a phone call discussed the need for stability in global energy markets and reaffirmed their defense partnership, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said on Friday.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership," Deere said via Twitter.

Both leaders also discussed the latest developments in "defeating the coronavirus pandemic and re-energizing global economies" and other critical regional and bilateral issues, Deere said.