Trump, Saudi Prince Discuss Riyadh's Role In Ensuring Oil Markets Stability - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:40 AM

Trump, Saudi Prince Discuss Riyadh's Role in Ensuring Oil Markets Stability - White House

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed Riyadh's significant role in ensuring stability on oil markets, as well as Iran and human rights issues at their meeting on the G20 summit sidelines, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Donald J. Trump had a productive meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud today. They discussed Saudi Arabia's critical role in ensuring stability in the middle East and global oil markets, the growing threat from Iran, increased trade and investments between the two countries, and the importance of human rights issues," the statement read.

