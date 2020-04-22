UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 20 US States Preparing To Reopen Local Economies Soon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says 20 US States Preparing to Reopen Local Economies Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing at the White House that 20 states are preparing to reopen their economies soon amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Since we announced our guidelines on opening up America.

..20 states representing 40 percent of the US population have announced that they are making plans and preparations to safely restart their economies in the very near future," Trump said on Tuesday.

