Trump Says Administration Issuing Guidelines to Reopen US Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) President Donald Trump announced during a briefing at the White House that his administration is issuing Federal guidelines for the gradual reopening the US economy given that the peak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has passed.

"Now that we have passed the peak we are starting our life again, we are starting rejuvenation of our economy again in a safe and structured and very responsible fashion," Trump said on Thursday. "My administration is issuing new federal guidelines that will allow governors to take a phased and deliberate approach to reopening their individual states.

This strategy is based on hard verifiable data."

Trump said the plan outlines three phases in restoring the economic life and can be tailored by governors to their state's needs.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time. Some states will be able to open up sooner than others, some states are not in the kind of trouble that others are in," the US president said.

Trump added that the new approach moves from blanket shutdowns to isolating only vulnerable populations.