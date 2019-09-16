UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Authorizes Release Of Oil From Emergency Reserve If Needed For Market Stability

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Trump Says Authorizes Release of Oil From Emergency Reserve If Needed For Market Stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump says he has given the green light to the release of oil from the emergency storage, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), if it is required to stabilize the market after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

"Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount sufficient to keep the markets well-supplied. I have also informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States," Trump wrote on Twitter.

In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were attacked, leading to fires and production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Twitter Oil Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia May Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

11 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

4 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.