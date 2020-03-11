UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Considering Payroll Tax Break For Americans As Relief For Coronavirus Effects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump Says Considering Payroll Tax Break for Americans as Relief for Coronavirus Effects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) President Donald Trump confirmed US media reports that he was considering introducing a payroll tax holiday for Americans as a relief to the sting on the US economy from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"That's one of the things we talked about," Trump told reporters as he emerged from a lunch meeting with Republican senators during which the payroll tax break was discussed.

The Trump administration is preparing a package of economic measures to combat the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak that media reports said could cover the shipping, airline and shale oil industries, among others.

More than 760 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and 27 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

