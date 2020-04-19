Trump Says 'Doing Fine' With Putin, Praises Oil Production Cut Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is good despite the sanctions, something that is reflected in the successful oil production cut deal reached this month.

"We have a very good relationship with Russia, we worked on the oil deal together ... that was a very important deal to them and to us and to Saudi Arabia," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, adding "I worked with Putin and with the King on that. President Putin was a total gentleman and it was very important to get that done and the King was great."

"I think we are doing fine," Trump emphasized, pointing out that his overall stance with regard to Russia and sanctions in particular has been very firm.

"Nobody has been tougher around Putin than me, look at the sanctions, look at what I did with their pipeline going into Europe, nobody even knew about it, I exposed it ... but at the same time I have a very good relationship with Putin and I was able to make a deal with Russia and Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ that's going to save us Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, other energy states, it is going to save us hundreds of thousands of jobs," Trump said.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on April 12 to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for two months, starting from May 1. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million bpd for 6 months, until December 31. Starting from January of next year until April 2022 oil production will be reduced by 5.8 million bpd.

According to a final communique released after the agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil production of October 2018 was taken as the baseline for calculating the adjustments for all countries, except Russia and Saudi Arabia, which will have their own baseline, 11 million bpd, and will account for the largest reduction ” first by 2.5 million bpd and then by 2.007 million bpd, eventually down to an output of 8.9 million bpd. Mexico, too, will have its own separate quota for the May-June period, namely 100,000 bpd, while the remaining 300,000 bpd will be compensated for by US reductions.