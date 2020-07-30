Trump Says Export Authorizations for US Liquefied Gas Can Now Be Extended Through 2050

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Export authorizations for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) can now be extended through to mid-century, President Donald Trump said at a press conference in Midland, Texas.

"My administration is announcing today that export authorizations for American liquefied natural gas can now be extended through the year 2050," Trump said on Wednesday.