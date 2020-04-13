UrduPoint.com
Trump Says His Administration To Decide 'Shortly' On When To Open Up Economy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:12 PM

Trump Says His Administration to Decide 'Shortly' on When to Open Up Economy

US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was working closely with state governors to decide when to reopen the economy following the coronavirus pandemic and insisted that the decision on the timing of such a move would be entirely up to him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was working closely with state governors to decide when to reopen the economy following the coronavirus pandemic and insisted that the decision on the timing of such a move would be entirely up to him.

"Some in the Fake news Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons," Trump said via Twitter. "With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!"

