Trump Says His Solution to Inflation in US Would Be Drilling for More Oil If Reelected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his solution to tackle rising inflation and economic hardship in the United States, if he is reelected in 2024, would be to drill for more oil.

"Drill, baby, drill," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked what is the first thing he would do to "bring down the cost to make things more affordable" if he is elected the US president again.

The former president believes that the US was independent in terms of energy during his presidency, adding that gas prices were at a record low.

Trump also said that the tax bill his administration passed during his term in office helped create "the greatest economy in history" of the US.