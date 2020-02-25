UrduPoint.com
Trump Says India Will Buy Over $3Bln Worth Of US Military Equipment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:44 PM

India has agreed to buy over $3 billion worth of military equipment from the United States, US President Donald Trump, who concludes a two-day visit to India, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) India has agreed to buy over $3 billion worth of military equipment from the United States, US President Donald Trump, who concludes a two-day visit to India, said on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, we expanded our defense cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters, the finest in the world. These deals will enhance our joint defense capabilities, as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side," Trump said during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in February, India's Cabinet Committee on Security approved the purchase of $2.6 billion worth 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy from the US. New Delhi was also reportedly seeking to purchase six AH-64E Apache attack choppers worth more than $900 million from Washington.

