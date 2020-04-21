UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Instructed Administration To Devise Plan To Fund US Oil, Gas Industry

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Trump Says Instructed Administration to Devise Plan to Fund US Oil, Gas Industry

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has directed his administration to come up with a plan to provide funds to the struggling US oil and gas industry as it reels from record-low energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has directed his administration to come up with a plan to provide funds to the struggling US oil and gas industry as it reels from record-low energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will never let the great US Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!" Trump said via Twitter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Oil Trump Gas From Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

32 minutes ago

Philippine President Offers $197,000 to Citizen Wh ..

28 seconds ago

UK Chairman of Accounting Giant KPMG Warns of 'Eco ..

29 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 21 Apr 2020

31 seconds ago

Israeli strikes in Syria kill 9 pro-regime fighter ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.