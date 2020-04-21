Trump Says Instructed Administration to Devise Plan to Fund US Oil, Gas Industry

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has directed his administration to come up with a plan to provide funds to the struggling US oil and gas industry as it reels from record-low energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic

"We will never let the great US Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!" Trump said via Twitter.