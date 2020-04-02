UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Knows How To Solve Oil Crisis If Russia, Saudis Fail To Reach Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:10 AM

Trump Says Knows How to Solve Oil Crisis if Russia, Saudis Fail to Reach Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he knows how to solve the oil price crisis if Russia and Saudi Arabia fail to negotiate a deal.

"They are negotiating, they are talking. And I think they will come up with something.

If they are unable to solve it, than I think I know what to do to solve it," Trump said at a White House briefing on Wednesday. "We don't want to lose our great oil companies. I want to get this industry back to where it was."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia White House Oil Trump Price Saudi Arabia Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

4 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.