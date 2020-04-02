Trump Says Knows How to Solve Oil Crisis if Russia, Saudis Fail to Reach Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he knows how to solve the oil price crisis if Russia and Saudi Arabia fail to negotiate a deal.

"They are negotiating, they are talking. And I think they will come up with something.

If they are unable to solve it, than I think I know what to do to solve it," Trump said at a White House briefing on Wednesday. "We don't want to lose our great oil companies. I want to get this industry back to where it was."