UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible For Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible For Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday it looks like Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

"Well, it's looking that way," Trump said, according to the White House pool report, when asked whether Iran was behind the attack. "We'll let you know definitively ... That's being checked right now."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran White House Oil Trump Saudi

Recent Stories

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

53 minutes ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

54 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New We ..

54 minutes ago

UN Unable to Determine Responsible Party for Attac ..

54 minutes ago

Australian Football Pakistan super league opens

58 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates newly installed dialysis ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.