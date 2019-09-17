Trump Says Looks Like Iran Responsible For Attacks On Saudi Oil Facilities
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday it looks like Iran was behind the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
"Well, it's looking that way," Trump said, according to the White House pool report, when asked whether Iran was behind the attack. "We'll let you know definitively ... That's being checked right now."