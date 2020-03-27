Trump Says May Reopen Large Parts of US After Consulting With Experts Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he may decide to reopen large regions in the United States that are not badly affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Our country has to go back [to work]...we may take large sections of our country that aren't so seriously affected and we may do it that way," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said his administration will consult with experts to discuss a timeline of reopening the country and will have more information to share on the situation by next week.

On Thursday, the United States overtook China to become the country with the largest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There were 82,404 cases of COVID-19 in the United States versus China's 81,782, the data revealed.