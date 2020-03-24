Trump Says More Americans May Die From Economic Shutdown Than Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday it is necessary to reopen the US economy soon because more people might die from the virus-induced financial depression than from the actual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) itself.

"More people are going to die if we allow this to continue," Trump said in an interview to FOX news. "We have to go back to work... We want to start up as soon as we can because we are going to have a very quick comeback if we do that. If we delay this thing out, you are going to lose more people than you are losing with the situation as we know it."

Trump earlier said that he would love to reopen the country by Easter, celebrated on April 12.

He also warned that the "cure" cannot be worse than the problem and urged Congress to act.

Meanwhile, the governor of the most affected by the virus US state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, warned earlier in the day that the COVID-19 curve was not showing any signs of slowing down and was instead accelerating, with the rate of new cases across the state doubling every three days.

New York City alone has confirmed 14,094 cases of COVID-19, while the number across the state has reached a total of 25,665.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, almost 50,000 people have contracted the virus in the United States, and 600 people have died.