Trump Says Oil Market Drop Caused By Russia-Saudi Dispute 'Good For Consumer'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Trump Says Oil Market Drop Caused by Russia-Saudi Dispute 'Good for Consumer'

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that the current stock market drop, which he noted came as a result of the Saudi-Russia oil production dispute, is favorable for consumers

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Monday that the current stock market drop, which he noted came as a result of the Saudi-Russia oil production dispute, is favorable for consumers.

"Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down," Trump said via Twitter after the US stock market opened 1,700 points down on Monday morning.

Trump also blamed the stock market drop on what he has repeatedly called "fake news" media reporting on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

