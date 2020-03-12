UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Oil Prices At Point He 'Wouldn't Dream Of'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:52 PM

Trump Says Oil Prices at Point He 'Wouldn't Dream Of'

US President Donald Trump hailed plummeting oil prices, saying they are at a point he wouldn't dream of

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump hailed plummeting oil prices, saying they are at a point he wouldn't dream of.

"One thing I can tell you is oil prices are at a point now that I wouldn't dream about, because the gasoline prices are going to be coming way down," Trump said at the White House meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"It's like a tax cut. Frankly, it's like a big tax cut, not a little tax cut for the consumer. So that's something about that that I like."

Trump added that he discussed oil market developments with Saudi rulers who spoke about their dispute with Russia that "drove oil prices down."

