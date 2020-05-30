Trump Says Ordered Group to Identify Chinese Firms Violating Rules in US Stock Market

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press conference on Friday said he has directed administration officials to identify Chinese firms that may be violating rules in the US stock market.

"I am also taking action to protect the integrity of America's financial system, by far the best in the world," Trump said.

"I am instructing my presidential working group on financial markets to study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on the US financial markets with the goal of protecting American investors."

Trump added that US investment firms should not be subjecting clients to hidden risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules.