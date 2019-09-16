Trump Says Refuses to Believe Iran Claim Not Involved in Saudi Oil Terminal Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) President Donald Trump all but accused Iran of lying by claiming it was not responsible for a weekend attack on a Saudi oil terminal with a fleet of drones, according to a presidential tweet on Monday.

"Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their 'airspace' when, in fact, it was nowhere close," Trump said. "They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie."

Trump noted that now Iran says "They say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We'll see?"

Although the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attack, unnamed US officials told US and international media that the direction of the attack, plus 19 points of impact, suggested the strike was launched from elsewhere.

US officials told media that the attack was most likely launched from Iran or Iraq, while the US-backed Iraq's contention that its territory was not involved, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said over the weekend.

The attack disrupted about 5 percent of global oil supplies, causing global prices to surge.