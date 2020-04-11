UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Remains To Be Seen Whether OPEC Will Agree With US Proposal On Oil Cuts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Says Remains to Be Seen Whether OPEC Will Agree With US Proposal on Oil Cuts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States does not yet know whether OPEC members will agree to its proposal to cut its own oil production enough to make up for Mexico's refusal to reduce its output, US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Friday.

"I don't know whether or not that's going to be acceptable to the other oil-producing nations, we'll find out," Trump told reporters.

Trump earlier said that the US would "help Mexico along" in meeting its share of agreed production cuts and get reimbursed at a later date.

